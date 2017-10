LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - London’s East Croydon station was evacuated on Monday as police investigated a suspicious package, the Evening Standard newspaper reported.

Scores of passengers queued at Gatwick Airport as they waited for trains to East Croydon and into London to resume, the newspaper said.

British transport police said earlier it was investigating a suspicious package at the station. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by William Schomberg)