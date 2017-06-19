FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says attack on Muslims near mosque is "sickening"
June 19, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 months ago

UK PM May says attack on Muslims near mosque is "sickening"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said hatred and evil would never succeed after a van ploughed into worshippers near a London mosque in a deliberate attack on Muslims as they left prayers at mosques in north London on Monday.

"This morning, our country woke to news of another terrorist attack on the streets of our capital city: the second this month and every bit as sickening as those which have come before," she said outside her Downing Street office.

"It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent going about their daily lives, this time British Muslims as they left a mosque after prayers."

She said extra police resources would be deployed to provide reassurance and said Britain had been far too tolerant of all forms of extremism in the past. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

