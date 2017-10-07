FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eleven treated after London museum incident - ambulance service
October 7, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 12 days ago

Eleven treated after London museum incident - ambulance service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - London’s ambulance service said they had treated 11 people, mostly for head and leg injuries, with nine taken to hospital after a car collided with pedestrians near the city’s Natural History Museum on Saturday.

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including our hazardous area response team, ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and incident response officers,” Peter McKenna, deputy director of operations, said in a statement.

“We have worked closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to get people to safety and ensure they received the medical help they needed as quickly as possible.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams)

