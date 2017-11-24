FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London underground stations reopen after Oxford Circus incident
November 24, 2017 / 5:57 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

London underground stations reopen after Oxford Circus incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Two London underground stations on Oxford Street have reopened after an incident that police initially treated as if it might be terrorist-related, the city’s transport authority said on Friday.

“Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations now both reopened and all trains are stopping normally,” the transport authority said on one of its official Twitter accounts.

Police have said there is no evidence that shots had been fired or that there were any serious casualties. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
