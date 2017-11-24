FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London police say have stood down after Oxford Street incident
November 24, 2017 / 6:12 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

London police say have stood down after Oxford Street incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - London’s police force said on Friday that they had stood down after an incident in the heart of London’s shopping district that they initially responded to as if it could have been terrorist-related.

“Our response on #OxfordStreet has now been stood down,” the Metropolitan Police said on its official Twitter account.

“Given the nature of the info received we responded as if the incident was terrorism, including the deployment of armed officers,” police added.

The police said they had found no evidence of previously reported gunshots, and that there were no casualties. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

