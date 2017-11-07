FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Police at Scottish parliament after suspect package found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Scottish police responded to an incident at the Scottish parliament building in the capital Edinburgh on Tuesday following the discovery of a suspicious package, they said.

“Police in Edinburgh responded to the Scottish Parliament at around 11.35 a.m. on Tuesday 7th November following the discovery of a suspicious package,” police said in a statement.

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution and inquiries are continuing.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, Estelle Shirbon. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

