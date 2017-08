LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-fraud regulator said it has opened an investigation into how the miner Rio Tinto conducted business in the Republic of Guinea.

"The Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into suspected corruption in the conduct of business in the Republic of Guinea by the Rio Tinto group, its employees and others associated with it," the SFO said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)