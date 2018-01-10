SSE eyes new large gas plant at its UK Ferrybridge site

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* British utility SSE could build a new 2,000 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant at its Ferrybridge site in northern England, it said on Wednesday.

* SSE expects to submit a planning application for the plant to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in Q1 2019 it said.

* A 2,000 MW plant could produce enough electricity to power around 2 million homes

* SSE closed its coal-fired power station in Ferrybridge in 2016.