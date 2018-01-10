FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SSE eyes new large gas plant at its UK Ferrybridge site
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
January 10, 2018 / 2:52 PM / Updated a day ago

SSE eyes new large gas plant at its UK Ferrybridge site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* British utility SSE could build a new 2,000 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant at its Ferrybridge site in northern England, it said on Wednesday.

* SSE expects to submit a planning application for the plant to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in Q1 2019 it said.

* A 2,000 MW plant could produce enough electricity to power around 2 million homes

* SSE closed its coal-fired power station in Ferrybridge in 2016.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.