Sterling bounces as PM May says will provide "calm leadership"
October 6, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 13 days

Sterling bounces as PM May says will provide "calm leadership"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s pound rose from four-week lows against the dollar on Friday, after Prime Minister Theresa May hit back at at plot to topple her by saying she would provide “calm leadership” to the country.

It emerged earlier on Friday that 30 of her lawmakers were backing a plan to replace May.

Sterling briefly topped $1.31 after the statement, up from $1.3052 beforehand, before easing back a touch to trade at $1.3090 by 1127 GMT, still down 0.2 percent on the day.

Britain’s FTSE dropped as sterling gained, and was last up 0.1 percent.

Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Helen Reid

