Sterling recovers early losses after retail sales beat

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's pound rose back above $1.30 on Thursday after retail sales data for June came in slightly stronger than forecast, easing the growing concerns over the pace of economic growth that have dominated the past week.

After falling around 0.3 percent across the board in the run up to the release, the pound turned positive on the day to trade at 88.36 pence per euro and was just 0.1 percent weaker on the day at $1.3011 after the data.