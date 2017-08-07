FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Ex-divs to take 41.3 points off FTSE 100 on Aug.10
August 7, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 6 days ago

Ex-divs to take 41.3 points off FTSE 100 on Aug.10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 41.30 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)     DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                 (pence)                          
 Anglo American                  48 (U.S. cents)                  1.61
 AstraZeneca                     68.9                             3.40
 Barclays                        1                  Yes           0.66
 BP                              10 (U.S. cents)                  5.75
 BT Group                        10.55                            3.44
 Diageo                          38.5                             3.71
 Direct Line                     6.8                              0.36
 Fresnillo                       10.6 (U.S. cents)                0.06
 GKN                             3.1                              0.21
 GlaxoSmithKline                 19                               3.58
 Informa                         6.65                             0.21
 Lloyds Banking Group            1                                2.78
 Royal Dutch Shell A             0.47 (USD)         Yes           6.29
 Royal Dutch Shell B             0.47 (USD)         Yes           5.26
 Rio Tinto                       83.13                            3.90
 Rentokil Initial                1.14                             0.08
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                            (pence)    
 F&C Commercial Property Trust              0.5
 Ferrexpo                                   3.3 (U.S. cents)
 GCP Infrastructure Investments             1.9
 Greene King                                24.4
 Hiscox                                     9.5
 IMI Plc                                    14.2
 Lancashire Holdings                        4
 Northgate                                  11.6
 PZ Cussons                                 5.61
 RPC Group                                  17.9
 St. Modwen Properties                      2.02
 UK Commercial Property Trust               0.92
 Greencoat UK Wind                          1.6225
 Virgin Money                               1.9
 Vesuvius                                   5.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

0 : 0
