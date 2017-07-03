FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on July 6
July 3, 2017 / 9:51 AM / a month ago

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on July 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Burberry                28.4                        0.5
 Next                    150                         0.83
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                   (pence) 
                                                   
 Aveva Group                                       27
 N Brown Group                                     8.56
 Caledonia Investments Closed fund                 139.9
 Dairy Crest                                       16.3
 Entertainment 1                                   1.3
 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust             2.5
 Homeserve                                         11.2
 Monks Investment Trust                            1.25
 Murray International Trust                        11
 Paragon Group                                     4.7
 Pennon Group                                      24.87
 TalkTalk                                          5
 Telecom Plus                                      25
 Workspace Group                                   22.832
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)

