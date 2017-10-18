FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 16, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 3 days ago

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects to show FTSE 250 also had companies going ex-dividend)
    LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.55 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY        (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                           (pence)                      
 BAE Systems               8.8                          1.09
 Smiths Group              29.7                         0.46
    
The following FTSE 250 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday:
    
 COMPANY                       (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                (pence)    
 Tritax Big Box REIT Plc                         1.28
 Capita Plc                                     11.1
 City of London Investment                      4.3
 Trust Plc                                      
 Howden Joinery Group Plc                       3.6
 Intu Properties Plc                            3.68
 Marshalls Plc                                  3.4
 Newriver REIT Plc                              4.2
 Senior Plc                                     2.05
 Ted Baker Plc                                  16.6
 
  

 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.