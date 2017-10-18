CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19

(Corrects to show FTSE 250 also had companies going ex-dividend) LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.55 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BAE Systems 8.8 1.09 Smiths Group 29.7 0.46 The following FTSE 250 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tritax Big Box REIT Plc 1.28 Capita Plc 11.1 City of London Investment 4.3 Trust Plc Howden Joinery Group Plc 3.6 Intu Properties Plc 3.68 Marshalls Plc 3.4 Newriver REIT Plc 4.2 Senior Plc 2.05 Ted Baker Plc 16.6 (Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)