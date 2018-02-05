FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
Commentary
The Wider Image
Technology
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Breaking City News
February 5, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated a day ago

Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.4 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                         (pence)                      
 Sage Group                10.2                       0.43
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)              DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 Aberforth Smaller                       26.45
 Companies Trust PLC                     
 Daejan Holdings PLC                     35
 UK Commercial                           0.92
 Property Trust Ltd                      
 Greencoat UK Wind                       1.6225
 PLC                                     
 
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.