Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 8

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.4 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Sage Group 10.2 0.43 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aberforth Smaller 26.45 Companies Trust PLC Daejan Holdings PLC 35 UK Commercial 0.92 Property Trust Ltd Greencoat UK Wind 1.6225 PLC (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)