Ex-divs to take 0.5 point off FTSE 100 on Dec 21
December 18, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 2 days ago

Ex-divs to take 0.5 point off FTSE 100 on Dec 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.53 point off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Burberry                11                         0.18
 United                13.24                        0.35
 Util                                               
 
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Countryside                        5
 Mitie                             1.3    
 NEX Group                         3.5    
 Stobart                           4.5
 
 (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Danilo Masoni)

