Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
September 18, 2017 / 9:11 AM / in a month

Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.94 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 Old Mutual                 3.53                         0.65
 Taylor Wimpey              2.3                          0.29
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                           (pence)    
 Bovis Homes Group                         15
 Crest Nicholson                           11.2
 Drax Group                                4.9
 Dignity                                   8.64
 GVC Holdings                              16.5 (Euro cents)
 John Laing Infrastructure Fund            3.48
 Ladbrokes Coral                           2
 Petrofac                                  12.7 (US cents)
 Playtech                                  12.1 (Euro cents)
 Redrow                                    11
 Rank Group                                5.3
 Renishaw                                  39.5
 Weir Group                                15
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

