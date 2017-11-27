Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 30

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) International 0.10125 (EUR) 0.58 Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) Johnson Matthey 21.75 0.16 Land Securities 9.85 0.27 Severn Trent 34.63 0.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bellway 84.5 Caledonia 15.5 Investments Diploma 16 Electrocomponents 5.25 Euromoney 21.8 Institutional Investor Hill & Smith 9.4 JD Sports Fashion 0.26 Redefine 0.728 International Renewi Plc 0.95 Tate & Lyle 8.4 Telecom Plus 24 TR Property 4.65 Investment Trust (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)