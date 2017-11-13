Ex-divs to take 14.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 16

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl 14 0.18 Imperial 59.51 2.20 Brands Marks & 6.8 0.43 Spencer Royal Dutch 0.47 (USD) Yes 6.25 Shell (A) Royal Dutch 47 (U.S. Yes 5.23 Shell (B) cents) J Sainsbury 3.1 0.19 Scottish 1.39 0.08 Mortgage Investment Trust Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Edinburgh 5.8 Investment Trust Genus 16.2 Jupiter 6.5 European Opportunities Sophos Group 1.4 (U.S. cents) Spire Health 1.3 Renewables 1.6 Infrastructure Group Ltd Witan 9.5 Investment Trust (Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)