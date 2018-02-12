Ex-divs to take 24.4 points off FTSE 100 on Feb.15

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 24.43 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) AstraZeneca 133.6 6.58 BP 10 (U.S. cents) Yes 5.40 Hargreaves Lansdown 10.1 0.10 Royal Dutch Shell A 0.47 (USD) 5.99 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) 4.94 Unilever 31.55 1.42 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 PZ Cussons 2.67 Rank Group 2.15 Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.6 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)