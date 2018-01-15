FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 18
January 15, 2018 / 11:36 AM / a day ago

Ex-divs to take 3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.04 points off
the index.        
 COMPANY         (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                           (pence)                 
                                                   
 Ashtead                   5.5                     0.11
 Compass Group             22.3                    1.37
 Micro Focus               25.63                   0.43
 SSE Plc                   28.4      Yes           1.13
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                        (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                            (pence) 
                                            
 CYBG                                       1
 F&C Commercial Property Trust              0.5
 Superdry                                   9.3
 Shaftesbury Plc                            8.1
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)

