Ex-divs to take 6.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.23

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.89 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Carnival 0.45 (USD) 0.24 DCC 40.89 0.14 National Grid 15.49 Yes 2.07 Vodafone Group 4.84 (Euro cents) 4.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3I Infrastructure 3.925 B&M European Value Retail 2.4 Great Portland Estates 3.2 HICL Infrastructure Company 1.96 Talktalk 2.5 Vedanta Resources 24 (U.S. cents) Worldwide Healthcare Trust 13 Worldwide Healthcare Trust 13 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)