Ex-divs to take 6.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.23
November 20, 2017 / 10:13 AM / a day ago

Ex-divs to take 6.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.89 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                             (pence)                          
 Carnival                    0.45 (USD)                       0.24
 DCC                         40.89                            0.14
 National Grid               15.49              Yes           2.07
 Vodafone Group              4.84 (Euro cents)                4.44
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                       (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 3I Infrastructure                       3.925
 B&M European Value Retail               2.4
 Great Portland Estates                  3.2
 HICL Infrastructure Company             1.96
 Talktalk                                2.5
 Vedanta Resources                       24 (U.S. cents)
 Worldwide Healthcare Trust              13
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

