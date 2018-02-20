Ex-divs to take 9.1 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 22

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.1 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Carnival 45 (U.S. cents) 0.22 Diageo 24.9 2.39 GlaxoSmithKline 23 4.32 Imperial Brands 59.51 2.21 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Lancashire Holdings 0.1 (USD) (Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Danilo Masoni)