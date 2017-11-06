FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.9
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 6, 2017 / 10:50 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Ex-divs to take 9.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.48 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)     DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 BP                         10 (US cents)  Yes           5.70
 GlaxoSmithKline            19                           3.56
 Whitbread                  31.4                         0.22
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                        (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                           (pence)    
 Card Factory                              17.9
 F&C Commercial Property Trust             0.5
 Go-Ahead Group                            71.91
 Genesis Emerging Markets Fund             14 (US cents)
 UK Commercial Property Trust              0.92
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.