No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Jan 25

Jan 22 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bankers 4.8 Investment Trust City of London 4.3 Investment Trust Fenner 2.8 GCP 1.9 Infrastructure Investments Limited Pennon Group 11.97 Sequoia 1.5 Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stagecoach 3.8 Group (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)