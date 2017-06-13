UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 13

(Adds futures, company news items)

June 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising 38 points at the open on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CAPITA: Britain's troubled outsourcing group Capita said it hoped to improve its profitability and secure more contract wins in the second half of 2017 as it slowly rebuilds from a string of profit warnings.

* N BROWN: British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said on Tuesday its chairman, Andrew Higginson, plans to step down.

* ASHTEAD: British industrial equipment hire group Ashtead Group Plc reported on Tuesday a 7 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by strong growth in its core North American unit as well as its UK business.

* HALMA: Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.

* MONITISE: U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy British financial services technology firm Monitise Plc for about 70 million pounds ($88.72 million).

* ELECTION: Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she would serve as prime minister as long as they wanted her after a botched election gamble cost the party its majority in parliament and weakened Britain's hand days before formal Brexit negotiations.

* BREXIT/UK M&A: The political shock of Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a majority in a national election could put the brakes on takeover activity in Britain, dealmakers told Reuters on Monday.

* BREXIT/UK FINANCE: Finance firms in Britain say they are pushing ahead with plans to move staff and operations to continental Europe, despite a chance that the government may soften its 'Hard Brexit' policies after losing its parliamentary majority.

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS: Allied Irish Banks plans to raise up to 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) when it sells a 25 percent stake on the Dublin and London stock markets in the biggest test yet of investor appetite for Irish banks.

* BP: BP PLC violated its supply contract when it sold oil to refiner Monroe Energy that was a blend of lower-valued Texas crude with premium varieties, Monroe alleged in a federal court filing last week.

* LSE: The London Stock Exchange expects its indices and clearing businesses to drive growth in core profit margin between now and 2019, the company said on Monday, shrugging off concerns over the collapse of a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse and uncertainty over Brexit.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is close to a multibillion pound settlement with a US regulator over toxic mortgage bonds mis-selling, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2rV3h90

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the central bank's interest rate policy for the remainder of the year.

* COPPER: London copper eased on Tuesday from near a two-month high ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the week, while China zinc premiums surged on healthy demand and limited supply.

* OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, lifted by statements that OPEC-leader Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to customers, although rising U.S. output meant that markets remain well supplied.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 7,511.9 on Monday, as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, with investors dumping tech and other cyclical stocks, which feature heavily on the blue-chip index, and heading into defensive sectors.

