UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman this week. * RYANAIR: European low-cost airline Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. * ELECTION-BREXIT: Britain entered a sixth day of political limbo on Wednesday with Prime Minister Theresa May yet to seal a deal to prop up her minority government and facing calls to soften her stance on Brexit days before negotiations on leaving the EU begin. * EU-MARKETS/CLEARING: The European Union plans to give itself powers to move euro clearing business away from London's financial sector to the EU after Brexit and adopt a model closer to that operated by the United States, the bloc's executive said on Tuesday. * ELECTION-BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May should consult with the opposition Labour Party and others on her Brexit strategy, David Cameron, May's predecessor, said on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times. * OIL: Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday after OPEC detailed supply cuts around the world, but the cartel also said overall production rose in May, and crude stayed well below $50 a barrel despite the modest recovery. * GOLD: Gold turned slightly higher on Tuesday, as the market awaited signals of future monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a Senate panel's questioning of Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his dealings with Russian officials. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.15 percent lower at 7,500.44 points on Tuesday, as investors continued to sift through the fall-out from Britain's election. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Biffa BIFF.L Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Bellway BWY.L Trading Update Charles Stanley Group CAY.L Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Severfield SFR.L Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Summit Therapeutics SUMM.L Q1 2018 Earnings Release Norcros NXR.L Preliminary 2016 Earnings Release Enteq Upstream NTQ.L Full Year 2017 Earnings Release British American Tobacco BATS.L Q1 2017 Pre-Close Trading Update Worldwide Healthcare Trust WWH.L Full Year 2016 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)