a month ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30
#London Market Report
June 30, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a month ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15
points at 7,335 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * AMEC FOSTER/JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
, which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc, said on
Thursday it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its North
American business.
    * WPP: WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Thursday
that some of its operations continued to be affected by a ransomware attack that
went around the world earlier in the week, but that services were gradually
being restored.
    * HURRICANE ENERGY: Hurricane Energy plans to raise $520 million for
test drilling at its Lancaster oilfield in the North Sea, a major milestone for
the project that could breathe new life into the ageing offshore
basin.
    * OIL: Crude oil futures on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly
gain since mid-May, ending five weeks of losses with prices underpinned by a
decline in U.S. output.
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday, supported by a plunging dollar and
declining stocks but hawkish comments from major central banks suggesting a
shift toward tighter monetary policies kept the bullion shy of major
gains.
    * COPPER: London copper was steady near the key level of $6,000 a tonne on
Friday and looked set to rack up a 7-percent gain in the first half of the year,
with prices supported by a weaker dollar and brighter factory growth
China.
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, caught up in a
broad slide driven by concerns over central banks potentially tightening policy.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 SerVision Plc                      Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 TLA Worldwide Plc                  Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 LMS Capital Plc                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

