UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points at 7,335 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TRINITY MIRROR: British newspaper group Trinity Mirror Plc said on Friday it expected half-year and full-year adjusted results in line with its expectations.

* OLD MUTUAL: The chief executive of Old Mutual's U.S. fund arm is standing down, the Anglo-South African financial services firm said on Friday as it prepares to break itself into four parts.

* MEC FOSTER/JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc , which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc, said on Thursday it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its North American business.

* WPP: WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Thursday that some of its operations continued to be affected by a ransomware attack that went around the world earlier in the week, but that services were gradually being restored.

* HURRICANE ENERGY: Hurricane Energy plans to raise $520 million for test drilling at its Lancaster oilfield in the North Sea, a major milestone for the project that could breathe new life into the ageing offshore basin.

* OIL: Crude oil futures on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-May, ending five weeks of losses with prices underpinned by a decline in U.S. output.

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday, supported by a plunging dollar and declining stocks but hawkish comments from major central banks suggesting a shift toward tighter monetary policies kept the bullion shy of major gains.

* COPPER: London copper was steady near the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Friday and looked set to rack up a 7-percent gain in the first half of the year, with prices supported by a weaker dollar and brighter factory growth China.

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, caught up in a broad slide driven by concerns over central banks potentially tightening policy.

