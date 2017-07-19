UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points higher at 7,416.3 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: McCormick & Co Inc said it would buy the food business of British consumer goods conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc for $4.2 billion to expand its footprint in the attractive condiments category. * BP: BP Plc is considering an initial public offering of its vast U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast pipeline assets, the company said on Tuesday, a move that would raise cash. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton's fiscal fourth quarter iron ore output rose 8 percent from a year ago, enabling the world's third largest producer to meet its full-year guidance and set a bigger target for the current year. * BHP BILLITON: Vale SA on Tuesday said a Brazilian judge suspended a lawsuit over the miner Samarco Mineração SA's dam collapse in November 2015. Samarco is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton. * BP: Argentina's state-run oil firm YPF SA, France's Total SA , Wintershall Energía SA and BP unit Pan American Energy LLC announced a $1.15 billion joint investment on Tuesday to increase shale gas production. * ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine, owned by Antofagasta Plc, will vote on a new contract offer later this week, the union said on Tuesday, after a vote to strike last week prompted government-mediated negotiations. * GLENCORE: Sanjeev Gupta, the Liberty House metals tycoon whose family owns GFG Alliance, has confirmed that the group has made a bid for Glencore's Tahmoor coking coal mine in Australia, the Financial Times reported. on.ft.com/2vzW8Kb * BRITAIN INFLATION: British inflation unexpectedly slowed last month for the first time since October, dousing expectations among investors that the Bank of England might soon raise interest rates for the first time in a decade. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a rise in U.S. crude inventories and ongoing high output from OPEC producers revived concerns of a fuel supply overhang. * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 ended down 0.2 percent at 7,390.22 on Tuesday, after falls in financial stocks outweighed the effect of easing inflation and positive earnings updates from Royal Mail and British Land. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Drax Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release RPC Group Q1 Earnings Release Severn Trent Trading announcement Qinetiq Group Trading announcement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)