5 days ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 9
Featured
August 9, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 5 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points
lower at 7503.2 on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters.
        
    * SKY: Sky set to retain live Football League rights in 180 mln stg-a-year
deal, the Guardian reported.
    * COPPER: LME copper CMCU3 punched the $6,500 mark, the highest since
December 2014, before trading last at $6,480. On Tuesday turnover volumes were
at typical levels around 21,000 lots, suggesting interest in chasing prices
higher may be tailing off.
    * GOLD: Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,264.50 per ounce, as of 0324
GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery rose 0.6 percent to
$1,270.40 per ounce.
    * CRUDE: Benchmark Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.5 percent, at
$51.90 a barrel at 0233 GMT. In the previous session, it settled down 0.4
percent. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 15 cents, or
0.3 percent, at $49.02 a barrel, after falling 0.4 percent on Tuesday. 

    * SKY/FOX: Britain's department of culture said on Tuesday it had written to
media watchdog Ofcom for more information on its views on Twenty-First Century
Fox's bid for Sky Plc. It said it wanted some clarification
following a number of representations that has been made to it about Ofcom's
finding in favour of the deal.
    * European equities turned positive after a damp start on Tuesday as strong
gains in utilities, auto and energy stocks outweighed losses from Pandora after
disappointing results. Investors pointed to strong earnings growth as the
second-quarter results season powered on. The pan-European STOXX 600
index was up 0.2 percent, while blue chips rose 0.4 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 was also up 0.2 percent, and Germany's DAX
gained 0.3 percent.  
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Hastings Group                    Half Year 2017 Hastings Group Holdings PLC
 Holdings PLC                      Earnings Release
 Interserve PLC                    Half Year 2017 Interserve PLC Earnings
                                   Release
 Spirax-Sarco                      Half Year 2017 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
 Engineering PLC                   Earnings Release
 G4S PLC                           Half Year 2017 G4S PLC Earnings Release
 Legal & General Group             Half Year 2017 Legal & General Group PLC
 PLC                               Earnings Release
 Stock Spirits Group               Interim 2017 Stock Spirits Group PLC
 PLC                               Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

