UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 10

* DFS: British furniture retailer DFS said its earnings would be at the lower end of forecasts after orders declined in April, May and June, reflecting an uncertain economic environment, an unexpected national election and warm weather.

* CINEWORLD GROUP: British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said half-year revenue rose 17.8 percent, boosted by strong box office performance of movie titles such as "Beauty and the Beast", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Fate of the Furious".

* DERWENT LONDON: Derwent London, a central London office developer, raised its full-year rents guidance after achieving a record level of new lettings in the first half despite concerns about Brexit.

* SAVILLS: International estate agency Savills reported a 27 percent rise in first-half profit on strength from Asia and its real estate investment management arm, despite a post-Brexit decline in demand for new homes and office space in London.

* AMEC FOSTER: British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc , which is being bought by John Wood Group Plc, reported an 8 percent fall in its half-year trading profit, hurt by weak upstream oil and gas markets.

* ALDERMORE GROUP: British bank Aldermore Group Plc reported a 32 percent rise in profit for the first half of the year, helped by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.

* EVRAZ: Russia's Evraz, the country's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday its core earnings almost doubled in the first half of 2017 to $1.15 billion, on the back of higher coal and steel prices.

* CO-OPERATIVE BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank reported a loss for the first half of 135 million pounds ($175.14 million) on Thursday, in its first earnings report since the lender agreed a $900 million rescue package with its investors.

* PAGEGROUP: British recruiter PageGroup said it would pay a special dividend of 40 million pounds on Thursday, as growth in most of its international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.

* COCA-COLA: Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by warm weather in June and a late Easter holiday.

* BP: Australia's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it was concerned BP Plc's plan to buy the petrol stations of grocery giant Woolworths Ltd would hurt competition, a sign it may block the A$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal.

* SKY: Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has said he is considering withdrawing his support for Twenty-First Century Fox's attempt to take over Sky, saying he believes the 11.7 billion pound ($15.20 billion) deal undervalues the British broadcaster.

* SSE: British energy utility SSE has hedged 1.2 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) of longevity risk in two of its defined benefit pension schemes, adviser Hymans Robertson said on Thursday.

* BHP: The rise of electric vehicles is driving the world's biggest mining house, BHP, to switch gears and invest heavily in its long-suffering nickel business.

* PENSION INSURANCE CORP: Specialist annuity provider Pension Insurance Corp (PIC) is interested in buying books of UK annuity policies which are closed to new customers, its head of strategic development David Collinson told Reuters on Wednesday.

* WORLDPAY: U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv secured a deal to buy British-based rival Worldpay for 8 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) on Wednesday in a bid to create a $29 billion global payments powerhouse.

* Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session down 0.6 percent at 7,498.06, broadly in line with a negative European market. Britain's top share index was shaken from its summer lull on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions hit equity markets globally, sending investors into safe-havens such as gold mining stocks, while an earnings update weighed on shares in G4S.

