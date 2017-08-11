UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Friday, according to financial spreadbetters. * RESOLUTION-LINCOLN: British insurance entrepreneur Clive Cowdery is raising money for a fourth investment vehicle, at the same time as his third, U.S.-focused fund is being wound down and its sole asset put up for sale, sources aware of the matter told Reuters. * BRENT CRUDE: Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 1 cent at $51.91 per barrel, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was up 3 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $48.62 a barrel. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up to touch their highest in over two months on Friday, set for a fourth consecutive day of gains as rising tensions between the United States and North Korea stoked safe-haven buying. * The UK blue chip index dropped 1.4 percent on Thursday, as weak housebuilders dragged along with companies going ex-dividend. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Old Mutual PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)