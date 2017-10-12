FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12
October 12, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 7 days ago

CORRECTED-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Corrects number of citizens affected in Equifax item)
    Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * EU BANKS: The European Commission proposed on Wednesday watered-down
measures to help guard European Union banks against future crises, after two
years of fruitless talks among the 28 EU states on more ambitious plans.

    * EQUIFAX BREACH: The powerful chair of Britain's parliamentary treasury
committee demanded on Wednesday that U.S. credit reporting agency Equifax
explain why it has taken more than a month to notify UK users of a massive data
breach affecting more than 15 million records and nearly 700,000 UK citizens.

    * TULLOW OIL: Tullow Oil has signed four production-sharing
contracts in Ivory Coast with an initial investment of $21 million, an Ivorian
government spokesman said on Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: British house prices face the weakest outlook since
last year's Brexit vote, largely reflecting the prospect of further falls in
central London, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday

    * BOMBARDIER: Workers at Bombardier's Northern Irish plant called
on British Prime Minister Theresa May to be more visible in her attempts to save
their jobs after the United States imposed tariffs on planes made by the
Canadian aerospace firm.
    * UK ENERGY PRICE CAP LAWS: Britain will publish on Thursday a draft law
designed to cap consumer energy prices for millions of households, taking action
to try and fix a market it says punishes loyal customers.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose to their highest in two weeks on Thursday amid a
muted dollar, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy
meeting revealed low inflation concerns.
    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday as U.S. fuel inventories rose despite
efforts by OPEC to cut production and tighten the market.
    * EX-DIVS: Centrica, HSBC and Tesco will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.06 percent at 7,533.81 points on
Wednesday after results from paper and packaging firm Mondi 
disappointed and sub-prime lender Provident Financial sank after a
downgrade from Barclays.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 Hays PLC                       Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 WH Smith PLC                   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Booker Group PLC               Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Sky PLC                        Q1 2018 Earnings Release
 N Brown Group                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 PLC                            
 

        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

