REFILE-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 17

(Corrects date in headline) Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10 points at 7,377.1 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOCOMPARE-ZGP: A top five shareholder in GoCompare said the British price comparison company should respond "positively" if a sweetened offer by Zoopla-owner ZPG were made in the region of 520 million pounds. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday as the dollar weakened after a report that investigators looking into possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election had subpoenaed President Donald Trump's election campaign for documents. * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Friday after recent declines, but were on track for their first weekly fall in six weeks as concerns about surging U.S. supplies put a dent in the market's recent rally. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,386.94 points on Thursday, as share index shrugged off weakness from oil stocks on Thursday as a handful of earnings updates were in focus, though GKN plunged on uncertainty following the ditching of its CEO designate. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Record PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)