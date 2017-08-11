FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 11
#London Market Report
August 11, 2017 / 5:39 AM / in 2 months

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42
points lower on Friday, according to financial spreadbetters. 
    
    * RESOLUTION-LINCOLN: British insurance entrepreneur Clive Cowdery is
raising money for a fourth investment vehicle, at the same time as his third,
U.S.-focused fund is being wound down and its sole asset put up for sale,
sources aware of the matter told Reuters.  
    * BRENT CRUDE: Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 1 cent at
$51.91 per barrel, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1
was up 3 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $48.62 a barrel.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up to touch their highest in over two months on
Friday, set for a fourth consecutive day of gains as rising tensions between the
United States and North Korea stoked safe-haven buying.    
    * The UK blue chip index dropped 1.4 percent on Thursday, as weak
housebuilders dragged along with companies going ex-dividend.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Old Mutual PLC              Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

