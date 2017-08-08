FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8
#London Market Report
August 8, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 2 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points
lower at 7516.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters.
        
    * WHITBREAD: Samhi hotels is looking to buy the Indian portfolio of
Whitbread Plc's Premier Inn business for 6 billion rupees according to media
reports in the Times of India.
    * BREXIT: A shortage of staff for British employers worsened in July, hurt
by the departure of European Union workers after last year's Brexit vote, a
group representing recruitment agencies said on Tuesday.
    * UK SALES: British retail sales grew more slowly in July, data published on
Tuesday showed, as shoppers cut back on non-essential spending and budgeted for
the higher price of food following the Brexit vote.
    * GOLD: Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,259.43 per ounce, by
0415 GMT.
    * OIL: Global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or
0.4 percent, at $52.14 a barrel at 0244 GMT after dipping 0.1 percent in the
previous session.
    
    * Britain's top share index powered ahead on Monday, helped by gains among
commodity-related firms though shares in Paddy Power Betfair slumped after its
CEO announced plans to step down. Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index
ended the session with a gain of 0.3 percent at 7,531.94 points, outperforming a
broader decline in the pan-European STOXX 600 index.
    
    For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Verona Pharma PLC                         Half Year 2017 Verona Pharma
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 TP ICAP PLC                               Half Year 2017 TP ICAP PLC
                                           Earnings Call
 Pets at Home Group PLC                    Q1 2018 Pets at Home Group
                                           PLC Earnings Presentation
 Synthomer PLC                             Half Year 2017 Synthomer PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Bellway PLC                               Bellway PLC Trading Update
 SIG PLC                                   Half Year 2017 SIG PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Quarto Group Inc                          Half Year 2017 Quarto Group
                                           Inc Earnings Release
 Rotork PLC                                Half Year 2017 Rotork PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Morgan Sindall Group PLC                  Half Year 2017 Morgan Sindall
                                           Group PLC Earnings Release
 T Clarke PLC                              Half Year 2017 T Clarke PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 TP ICAP PLC                               Half Year 2017 TP ICAP PLC
                                           Earnings Release
 Pets at Home Group PLC                    Q1 2018 Pets at Home Group
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 InterContinental Hotels Group             Interim 2017 InterContinental
 PLC                                       Hotels Group PLC Earnings
                                           Release
 Standard Life PLC                         Half Year 2017 Standard Life
                                           PLC Earnings Release
 Worldpay Group PLC                        Half Year 2017 Worldpay Group
                                           PLC Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

