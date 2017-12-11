FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11
December 11, 2017 / 6:43 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31
points higher at 7,393.96 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * UNILEVER: Apollo Global Management, U.S. agricultural trader Archer
Daniels Midland and former chief executive of Germany's Grohe, David
Haines, are preparing to submit a new bid in a $7 billion auction for Unilever's
 spreads business, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. (on.ft.com/2AmmC8V)
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: The London Stock Exchange Group has begun
interviewing candidates for chief executive, a sign of the board's growing
confidence it will fend off an activist investor's attempt to oust the chairman,
the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/2iRcaLy)
    * BRITAIN-BANKS: Britain's smaller banks are lining up to apply for
multi-million pound grants the government hopes will help them compete in the
corporate banking market.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, pulled down as the latest rise in the U.S.
rig count pointed to a further increase in American production, potentially
undermining efforts led by OPEC to tighten markets.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early on Monday, holding above a four-month
low hit last week, amid a firm dollar.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Businesses fretting about Brexit should get reassurance early
in the new year that little will change for a couple of years after Britain
leaves the European Union in less then 16 months, EU officials said on
Friday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2 percent on Friday, as sterling fell
back, dented by investors banking their gains in the currency which has swung
violently as negotiations unfolded.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 IXICO PLC                             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Hardide PLC                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Photo-Me International PLC            Interim 2018 Earnings Release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
