UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19
December 19, 2017 / 5:26 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,542 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton                  said on Tuesday it has
taken a preliminary decision to quit the World Coal Association citing
disagreement over climate change, and might also withdraw from the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce over mining industry rules.             
    * BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays Plc          has submitted an alternative
proposal to restructure Seadrill          , the oil rig company said in a U.S.
court filing.             
    * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: London Stock Exchange's         shareholders
would meet on Tuesday to decide if its chairman Donald Brydon should be removed,
as demanded by activist hedge fund TCI.             
    * MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE/CITY DEVELOPMENTS: Kwek Leng Beng, the Singaporean
billionaire attempting to take over Millennium & Copthorne Hotels        ,
defended his bid on Monday after a group of investors argued it was too low and
sought to block the deal.             
    * CENTRICA: Britain's Centrica         is aiming to produce a total of 56
billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from its Rough site in 2018, a company spokesman
said on Monday.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.62 percent on Monday, restrained by a
rising pound, as a global wave of optimism over a U.S. tax bill and the prospect
of a coalition to rule Germany lifted stocks and led the MSCI all-country world
index to new record highs.             
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

