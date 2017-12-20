UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BT: The U.K government is expected to reject telecoms provider BT's offer to invest up to 600 million pounds ($803.4 million) to provide faster broadband services to remote parts of the country, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (on.ft.com/2z1Te2n) * OIL: Oil prices inched up on Wednesday, supported by expectations of a fall in U.S. crude inventories and by the ongoing outage of the North Sea Forties pipeline system. * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher in quiet trade on Wednesday as the dollar held steady on expectations the U.S. government would pass the country's biggest tax overhaul in 30 years. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, with Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual leading the index after it sold its Buxton UK wealth business for $800 million. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7468 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)