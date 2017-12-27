FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 27
December 27, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening up 9
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures         0.1
percent higher ahead of the cash market open. 
    
    * IWG: British serviced office provider IWG Plc         said it has received
a bid approach from Canadian private equity firm Onex           and Brookfield
Asset Management          .             
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc          said it expects recently enacted
U.S. tax reform legislation to have a "favorable" impact on its operations.
            
    * OIL: Oil prices on Wednesday slipped away from two-and-a-half year highs
hit the previous session as the gradual resumption of flows through a major
North Sea pipeline made up for supply disruption in Libya.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Wednesday, hovering just below a
three-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar held steady and
equities firmed.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,592.66 points on
Friday, touching a fresh record high in holiday-shortened trade before easing at
the close as weakness among cyclical stocks weighed.             
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

