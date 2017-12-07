FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 7
#London Market Report
December 7, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 11 points
higher at 7,358.6 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday said it would cancel
and delay some international flights over the coming weeks because engines on
its Boeing Co BA.N 787-9 jets manufactured by Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
required early maintenance.
    * ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail said on Wednesday its mediated
talks with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) to end a row over plans to
replace the firm's defined benefit pension scheme were advancing.
    * UNILEVER: Italy's antitrust agency said on Wednesday it had fined
Unilever's, Italian unit more than 60 million euros ($70.7
million) for abuse of its dominant position in the country's ice cream market.

    * OIL: Oil prices inched higher on Thursday after a data report showed a
decrease in U.S. crude inventories, but rising gasoline stocks and crude
production weighed on the market.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower early on Thursday, hovering close to a
two-month low hit earlier this week, amid a steady dollar.
    * COPPER: London copper edged up on Thursday but was still not far two-month
lows amid signs that growth in China's property and power sectors, both major
copper consumers, is tapering into the year end.
    * BRITAIN-EU: The Irish and British Prime Minister agreed to speak again
over the coming days after Irish premier Leo Varadkar reiterated his firm
position on the Irish border in a call with Theresa May on Wednesday, his
spokesman said.
    * EX-DIVS: Babcock, Mediclinic, Next will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.46
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index rose 0.5 percent to 7,364.05 points on Wednesday,
as Brexit negotiations dented the pound, while Costa owner Whitbread got a late
boost when activist investor Sachem Head declared a stake in the company. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 DS Smith PLC                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

