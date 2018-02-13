UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37 points higher at 7,213.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CARILLION: KPMG and other leading accountancy firms face serious questions over their work with failed construction firm Carillion after making millions of pounds out of their relationships with the company, British lawmakers said on Tuesday. * BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems will provide Malaysia a UK government-backed financing deal if it decides to replace its fleet of combat jets with the Eurofighter Typhoon, senior company officials said. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Shell Chemical LP will install a $10 million pollution monitoring and control system at its Norco, Louisiana, chemical plant as part of a settlement over allegations it violated the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. * UNILEVER: Unilever, one of the world's biggest spenders on advertising, has threatened to pull ads from digital platforms such as Facebook and Google if they "create division" in society or fail to protect children. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by a rebound in global stock markets that followed sharp falls last week. * GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors waited for U.S. inflation data for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. * METALS: London copper prices climbed for a second day on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and as global equities bounced back from two-month lows seen last week. * TELECOMS: Telecoms firms in Italy have lost an appeal against a ruling that bills must be issued monthly rather than at shorter intervals, to avoid over-charging customers, a consumer group said on Monday. * BRITAIN-ENERGY: Britain's government must act urgently to ensure a price cap on domestic energy prices is in place by next winter to help fix the country's broken energy market, a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday. * BRITAIN-BOE: The Bank of England's expectation that it will raise interest rates again could be knocked off course by the approach of Brexit and its impact on confidence in Britain, BoE interest-rate setter Ian McCafferty said on Monday. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2 percent at 7,177.06 points on Monday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: A & J Mucklow Group P L C Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Pan African Resources PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)