UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 15 points higher at 7,183.2 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * KINGFISHER: Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, said on Tuesday it planned to cut more than 400 jobs at its Castorama and Brico Depot units in France as it seeks to reduce costs amid weak sales. * SKY: Rupert Murdoch's Sky has agreed to pay 3.58 billion pounds for a three-year deal to show 128 English Premier League matches a season from 2019/20, less than it paid for its current broadcast deal. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: British lawmaker Nicky Morgan said on Tuesday that she planned to ask fellow members of parliament's Treasury Committee to publish a confidential regulator's report into Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of small businesses. * BRITAIN-MOBILE: British telecoms regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday it could proceed with the sale of new mobile airwaves after a London court denied operator Three permission to mount another legal challenge to the rules it had set for the auction. * SKY SPORTS: ESPN will look to Sky Sports to provide its Formula One coverage in the United States this season, the broadcaster said on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Wednesday, supported by healthy economic growth and expectations that a weaker dollar could spur fuel demand. * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Wednesday to hit a one-week high, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases. * BRITAIN-EU: Government delays, uncertainty and under-resourcing have left the British borders and immigration system unprepared for Brexit, according to a parliamentary report on Wednesday. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British inflation unexpectedly held close to its highest level in nearly six years in January, highlighting the challenge the Bank of England will face as it tries to return price growth to target over the next two years. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,178.01 points on Tuesday. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines