February 14, 2018 / 5:52 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 15
points higher at 7,183.2 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * KINGFISHER: Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement
retailer, said on Tuesday it planned to cut more than 400 jobs at its Castorama
and Brico Depot units in France as it seeks to reduce costs amid weak
sales.
    * SKY: Rupert Murdoch's Sky has agreed to pay 3.58 billion pounds
for a three-year deal to show 128 English Premier League matches a season from
2019/20, less than it paid for its current broadcast deal.
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: British lawmaker Nicky Morgan said on Tuesday that
she planned to ask fellow members of parliament's Treasury Committee to publish
a confidential regulator's report into Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of
small businesses.
    * BRITAIN-MOBILE: British telecoms regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday it could
proceed with the sale of new mobile airwaves after a London court denied
operator Three permission to mount another legal challenge to the rules it had
set for the auction.
    * SKY SPORTS: ESPN will look to Sky Sports to provide its Formula One
coverage in the United States this season, the broadcaster said on
Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Wednesday, supported by healthy economic
growth and expectations that a weaker dollar could spur fuel demand.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Wednesday to hit a
one-week high, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited U.S. inflation
data for clues on the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Government delays, uncertainty and under-resourcing have left
the British borders and immigration system unprepared for Brexit, according to a
parliamentary report on Wednesday.     
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British inflation unexpectedly held close to its highest
level in nearly six years in January, highlighting the challenge the Bank of
England will face as it tries to return price growth to target over the next two
years.  
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,178.01 points on
Tuesday.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Galliford Try PLC                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
