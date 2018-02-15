FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
London Market Report
February 15, 2018 / 6:04 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35
points higher at 7,248.8 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean mining company Antofagasta received
environmental approval for a major, $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres
copper mine, the regional government of Coquimbo said on Wednesday.
    * GVC/LADBROKES: Online gambling company GVC has given away its
Turkey business, hoping the move will help smooth its takeover of Ladbrokes
 after GVC's lenders baulked at its exposure to a country where internet
betting is illegal.
    * SKY: Hedge fund Polygon Global Partners, which is an investor in Sky
, said the outcome of the English Premier League soccer rights auction
supported its view that the takeover by Twenty-First Century Fox
undervalues the British company.
     The decision by regulators that Twenty-First Century Fox would be a "fit
and proper" owner of Sky will be challenged in court, campaign group Avaaz said
on Wednesday.
    * Shire: Shire, the pharma firm splitting its rare disease and
hyperactivity drugs into two units, said sales would grow in the mid-single
digits and profits by a lower percentage than the top line this year after
earnings per share rose 16 percent in 2017.
    * SHELL-NIGERIA: The Court of Appeal in London ruled on Wednesday that two
Nigerian communities cannot pursue Royal Dutch Shell in English courts
over oil spills in Nigeria's Delta region.
    * OIL:  Oil prices on Thursday extended gains from the previous session,
pushed up by a weak dollar and by comments from Saudi Arabia that it would
rather see an undersupplied market than end a deal with OPEC and Russia to
withhold production.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose further on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar
and as investors bought the yellow metal as a hedge against inflation after a
faster-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices last month.
    * COPPER: London copper rose for a fourth day to the highest in 10 days on
Thursday, supported by a decline in the dollar and robust prospects for global
growth.
    * BRITAIN-EU: The European Union's remaining member states want a "close and
deep" relationship with Britain after its departure from the bloc, but it is for
Britain to make proposals as to how it imagines that relationship, a German
government spokesman said.
    * EX-DIVS: AstraZeneca, BP, Hargreaves Lansdown,
Royal Dutch Shell A, Royal Dutch Shell B, Unilever   
  will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 24.4 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
     
    * The UK blue chip index ended the day up 0.6 percent on Wednesday, as
investors shrugged off a hotly anticipated data release showing higher than
expected U.S. inflation.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Relx PLC                                 Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Lancashire Holdings Ltd                  Q4 2017 Earnings Release
 Indivior PLC                             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 ConvaTec Group PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.