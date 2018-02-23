FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points lower at 7,241.4 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TEMENOS/FIDESSA: Temenos's planned 1.4 billion pound ($1.95
billion) takeover of financial software peer Fidessa Group will enable
faster sales growth at the British company, Temenos Chief Executive David Arnott
told Reuters on Thursday.
    * STOBART: British haulier Stobart is in talks with UK regional
airline Flybe FLYB.L about a potential deal between the two companies, according
to a source familiar with the matter.
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered said on Thursday it will
fully consolidate its operations in Singapore into its local subsidiary,
reinforcing its commitment to the country.
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, is moving some of its support staff
as it creates three global hubs, but is not changing its operating model, it
said on Thursday.
     * SERCO: Britain's Serco has called for more transparency from the
government over the award of public contracts to protect companies after rival
Carillion went bust, saying the market should not be a "Wild West".
    * BRITISH FOODS: Primark owner Associated British Foods said on
Thursday its chairman Charles Sinclair will retire on April 11 and be succeeded
by Michael McLintock, an existing non-executive director at the
firm.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday as high U.S. crude exports outweighed
lower crude inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the fuel.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Friday and were headed for their sharpest
weekly drop in 2-1/2 months as the dollar strengthened during the
week.
    * METALS: London copper eased on Friday and was headed for a small weekly
drop as the dollar gained steam this week on rising expectations of U.S.
interest rate hikes, but prospects of demand were rosy given a healthy outlook
for global economic growth.
    * BRITAIN-ENERGY: Britain's green energy production hit record highs in
2017, government data showed on Thursday, while overall output rose for a third
year.
    * BRITAIN-TRADE: Britain will be able to agree and sign trade deals during a
transition period after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa
May's spokesman said on Thursday after some Brexit campaigners feared a new
document cast doubt on the ability to trade independently.
    * BRITAIN-JOBS: Britain's' biggest smart meter maker Landis+Gyr is
considering moving some production abroad because of a 20 percent rise in costs,
due in part on the pound's fall after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, the GMB union said on Thursday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent to 7,252.39 points on Thursday.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Pearson Plc                                    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Standard Life Aberdeen Plc                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 William Hill Plc                               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Rightmove Plc                                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 International Consolidated Airlines            Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Group SA                                       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
