February 26, 2018 / 5:53 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * Toys R Us: Toys R Us is seeking bids for its British operations as it
looks to place the division into administration, Sky News reported on Sunday,
saying the company's advisers have sought potential buyers to submit bids on
Monday. (bit.ly/2GJvhRN)
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Monday after declining more than 1 percent
last week, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar as investors waited for possible clues
on the pace of U.S. monetary tightening.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains to hit their highest level in nearly three
weeks on Monday, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia that it would continue
to curb exports in line with the OPEC-led effort to cut global supplies.


    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.11 percent at 7,244 points on Friday,
after bank RBS and airline operator IAG tumbled following their results, sending
the FTSE 100 to a slight weekly loss.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 One Media IP Group                  Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 Bunzl                               Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Keller Group                        Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 Hammerson                           Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 Senior                              Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals              Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Associated British Foods            Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
