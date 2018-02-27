FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 5:38 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28
points higher at 7,317.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc's pretax profit rose
six-fold in 2017, slightly below estimates, as it made its way back towards
higher revenues after two years of restructuring and dealing with bad loans in
some of its main markets.
    * VODAFONE/DEUTSCHE TELEKOM/LIBERTY GLOBAL: Vodafone's CEO Vittorio
Colao said Deutsche Telekom's opposition to its plan to buy some
assets from Liberty Global was surprising, and he contested its
assertion that Vodafone wanted to shut down competition.
    * DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, is launching
a U.S. limited edition of its Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch featuring a
woman on the label, called Jane Walker, it said on Monday.
    * STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: Aberdeen Standard Investments, part of Standard
Life Aberdeen, will establish an investment and distribution business in
Ireland to ensure it continues to meet the needs of clients across the European
Union after Britain leaves the bloc.
    * BREXIT: Britain must leave the European Union's customs union to be able
to sign new trade deals with the world's fastest-growing economies or risk
squandering one of the main benefits of Brexit, the trade minister, Liam Fox,
will say on Tuesday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed closed up 0.6 percent at 7,289.58 points on
Monday, shaking off last week's slight decline as firmer commodity stocks and
Associated British Foods propped up the FTSE.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
              Morgan Advanced Materials PLC      Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Croda International PLC            Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Inchcape PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Elementis PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Drax Group PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              GKN PLC                            Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Provident Financial PLC            Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Persimmon PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              James Fisher and Sons plc          Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Derwent London PLC                 Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Meggitt PLC                        Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Coats Group PLC                    Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Direct Line Insurance Group PLC    Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC     Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
              Fresnillo PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                                 Release
        
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
