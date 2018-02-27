UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points higher at 7,317.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc's pretax profit rose six-fold in 2017, slightly below estimates, as it made its way back towards higher revenues after two years of restructuring and dealing with bad loans in some of its main markets. * VODAFONE/DEUTSCHE TELEKOM/LIBERTY GLOBAL: Vodafone's CEO Vittorio Colao said Deutsche Telekom's opposition to its plan to buy some assets from Liberty Global was surprising, and he contested its assertion that Vodafone wanted to shut down competition. * DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, is launching a U.S. limited edition of its Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch featuring a woman on the label, called Jane Walker, it said on Monday. * STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: Aberdeen Standard Investments, part of Standard Life Aberdeen, will establish an investment and distribution business in Ireland to ensure it continues to meet the needs of clients across the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc. * BREXIT: Britain must leave the European Union's customs union to be able to sign new trade deals with the world's fastest-growing economies or risk squandering one of the main benefits of Brexit, the trade minister, Liam Fox, will say on Tuesday. * The UK blue chip index closed closed up 0.6 percent at 7,289.58 points on Monday, shaking off last week's slight decline as firmer commodity stocks and Associated British Foods propped up the FTSE. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Croda International PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Inchcape PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Elementis PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Drax Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release GKN PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Provident Financial PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Persimmon PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release James Fisher and Sons plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Derwent London PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Meggitt PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Coats Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Fresnillo PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)