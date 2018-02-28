FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 5:47 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 53
points lower at 7,230 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * EUROPEAN INSURERS: The Bank of England will not "go soft" on enforcing
European Union capital rules for insurers, but will look at ways to make it
easier for new entrants to boost competition in the industry, its deputy
governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday.
    * UK ENERGY: The market share of Britain's big six energy firms of domestic
customers in the country fell to a record low in 2017, as smaller rivals lured
customers away with cheaper deals, energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday.
Britain's big six energy suppliers are Centrica's British Gas, SSE
, E.ON, EDF Energy, Innogy's Npower and
Iberdrola's Scottish Power.
    * UK CAR OUTPUT: British car production was flat in January as a rise in
exports outweighed a drop in domestic demand, an industry body said on
Wednesday.
    * BUSINESS SENTIMENT: The mood among British consumers and businesses
worsened slightly in February, according to surveys on Wednesday that suggested
the economy remains on a steady but slow course ahead of Brexit.
    * Comcast's bid for pay-TV group Sky and strong results
from housebuilder Persimmon helped keep Britain's FTSE 100 on an even
keel on Tuesday, as investors digested the first public comments from new
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1
percent at 7,282.45 points.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Taylor Wimpey PLC                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Travis Perkins PLC                          Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Weir Group PLC                              Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Ricardo PLC                                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 St. James's Place PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Man Group PLC                               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Informa PLC                                 Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 UBM PLC                                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Genus PLC                                   Interim 2018 Earnings Release
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Group PLC                                   
 ITV PLC                                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Admiral Group PLC                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
