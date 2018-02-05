FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 5:49 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index to open 79 points lower
at 7,364 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group Plc will ban its credit card
customers from buying Bitcoin amid fears that they could run up huge losses, the
Telegraph reported on Sunday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data late
last week potentially increased the chances of more U.S. interest rate hikes
this year.
    * OIL: Oil prices on Monday extended declines from the end of last week amid
a wider market sell-off and a stronger dollar, with Brent crude falling to its
lowest in nearly a month.
    * DAILY MIRROR: The publisher of Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper will
clinch a 127 million pound ($179 million) takeover of rival titles the Daily
Express and Daily Star this week, Sky News reported on Sunday.
    * CARILLION-RESTRUCTURING: The British Business Bank will provide up to 100
million pounds ($141.53 million) of lending to small businesses and workers
affected by Carillion Plc's liquidation, the department for Business,
Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said on Saturday.
    * BRIDGEPOINT: British buyout firm Bridgepoint has mandated Rothschild to
sell the residential care business of Care UK, four financial sources familiar
with the matter said.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,443.43 points on
Friday, after results from BT were met with disappointment and commodities
stocks tumbled amid a global equity market sell-off.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Electrocomponents PLC                 Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
