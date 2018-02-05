UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index to open 79 points lower at 7,364 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group Plc will ban its credit card customers from buying Bitcoin amid fears that they could run up huge losses, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data late last week potentially increased the chances of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year. * OIL: Oil prices on Monday extended declines from the end of last week amid a wider market sell-off and a stronger dollar, with Brent crude falling to its lowest in nearly a month. * DAILY MIRROR: The publisher of Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper will clinch a 127 million pound ($179 million) takeover of rival titles the Daily Express and Daily Star this week, Sky News reported on Sunday. * CARILLION-RESTRUCTURING: The British Business Bank will provide up to 100 million pounds ($141.53 million) of lending to small businesses and workers affected by Carillion Plc's liquidation, the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said on Saturday. * BRIDGEPOINT: British buyout firm Bridgepoint has mandated Rothschild to sell the residential care business of Care UK, four financial sources familiar with the matter said. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,443.43 points on Friday, after results from BT were met with disappointment and commodities stocks tumbled amid a global equity market sell-off. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Electrocomponents PLC Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)