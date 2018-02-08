UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 56 points at 7,223.2 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GKN-MELROSE: The hostile takeover pursuit of engineering company GKN by Melrose Industries is receiving close attention from the British government, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday. * RBS: Lawmakers have ordered Britain's financial markets regulator to publish by Feb. 16 its full report into how Royal Bank of Scotland allegedly mistreated small businesses. * PETRA DIAMONDS: African miner Petra Diamonds is likely to strike a deal with its lenders that could include a waiver or a reset of its debt covenants within the next month, its chief executive Johan Dippenaar said. * BRITAIN FCA: Britain's markets watchdog warned banks on Wednesday it would intervene if they use concerns over customer account security as an excuse to stifle competition on the high street. * BRITAIN BOE: The Bank of England is expected to say on Thursday that another interest rate increase could be nearing as Britain's economy grows faster than expected ahead of its departure from the European Union in just over a year's time. * BRITAIN HOUSEPRICES: British house prices recorded modest growth last month, though they are still falling in London where expensive property is struggling to sell for its asking price, an industry survey showed on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday, taking Brent crude to a 2018 low, as soaring U.S. output uncermined OPEC's efforts to tighten markets and prop up prices. * GOLD: Gold prices dropped on Thursday for a third consecutive day, holding near four-week lows hit in the previous session, on a firmer greenback amid expectations of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year. * EX-DIVS: Sage Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.43 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 1.9 percent at 7,279.42 points on Wednesday, rising from 10-month lows as shares in financials gained ground. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: AA PLC Q4 2018 Trading Statement Release Tate & Lyle PLC Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Bellway PLC Trading Statement Release EI Group PLC Trading Statement Release Ashmore Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Smith & Nephew PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Release Compass Group PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Thomas Cook Group plc Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Talktalk Telecom Group Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Manchester United PLC Q2 2018 Earnings Release Beazley Full Year 2017 DFS Furniture Trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)